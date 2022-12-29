Osman is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to low back soreness.
Osman appeared in the last six matchups and averaged 12.2 points in 21.5 minutes per game during that time. He was a late addition to Thursday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Indiana. If he's unavailable, Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love are candidates to see increased playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Big night off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Back in double figures•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Expands role in loss Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 10 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Stellar night from deep•