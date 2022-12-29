Osman is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to low back soreness.

Osman appeared in the last six matchups and averaged 12.2 points in 21.5 minutes per game during that time. He was a late addition to Thursday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Indiana. If he's unavailable, Lamar Stevens and Kevin Love are candidates to see increased playing time.