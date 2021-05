Osman (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.

Osman has sat out the past two games due to right ankle soreness, but he could return Wednesday. With Darius Garland (ankle) still out, Osman has a good chance to start and see upwards of 35 to 40 minutes. Over his past eight appearances, Osman has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes.