Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Questionable Wednesday vs. Wizards
Osman (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Osman has missed the past two games as a result of back spasms, but there's optimism he'll be able to take the floor Wednesday. More information should arrive as tipoff nears. In the five games prior to his injury, Osman averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 34.2 minutes.
