Osman tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the Sixers.

After a strong start to the season in regards to shooting, Osman is connecting on just 37 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent three-point percentage in November. Even with the poor shooting, the 24-year-old should keep his spot in the Cavs starting lineup as a result of their thin depth at forward.