Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Quiet night in loss
Osman tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the Sixers.
After a strong start to the season in regards to shooting, Osman is connecting on just 37 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent three-point percentage in November. Even with the poor shooting, the 24-year-old should keep his spot in the Cavs starting lineup as a result of their thin depth at forward.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Posts 12 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Three swipes in 38 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Inks four-year extension•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Leads team with 17 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Turns in serviceable effort•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Drops 21 points Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...