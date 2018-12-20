Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Registers 13 points Wednesday
Osman delivered 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets.
Osman continues to consistently string mediocre outings together this season, averaging 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on the season. Osman has the potential to score, but his timid approach on the court limits the volume he sees, hence his role player status on the depleted Cavs roster.
