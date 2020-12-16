Osman (ankle) is out for Wednesday's preseason action against the Knicks, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Osman's ankle injury will keep him out for a second straight preseason game. Rookie Isaac Okoro should continue to be a focus of the gameplan with a myriad of other Cavaliers sidelined as well.
