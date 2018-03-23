Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Remains out
Osman (hip) will remain out Friday against the Suns.
This marks the seventh consecutive missed game for Osman while dealing with a strain in his left hip. He'll be looking towards Sunday for a potential return date in Brooklyn.
