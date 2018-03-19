Osman (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Back on March 10, the Cavaliers projected Osman to miss two weeks while he contended with a left hip flexor strain, and there hasn't been any news suggesting that the rookie's recovery timetable has changed. With that in mind, Osman seems likely to be sidelined for all four of the Cavaliers' games this week, leaving the team thin on wing depth.