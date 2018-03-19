Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Remains sidelined Monday
Osman (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Back on March 10, the Cavaliers projected Osman to miss two weeks while he contended with a left hip flexor strain, and there hasn't been any news suggesting that the rookie's recovery timetable has changed. With that in mind, Osman seems likely to be sidelined for all four of the Cavaliers' games this week, leaving the team thin on wing depth.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ruled out for two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Doesn't practice Saturday, out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will not return Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 13 points in loss to Denver•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Earns third straight start•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...