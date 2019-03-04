Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Respectable stat line in win
Osman finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Magic on Sunday.
Osman had another respectable stat line in Sunday's win, producing across multiple categories. Remarkably, Sunday marked Osman's seventh straight game with at least two made three-pointers. In those contests, he's been lights out in the shooting department, averaging 16.4 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the field and 54.0 percent from downtown.
