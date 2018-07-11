Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Resting Wednesday
Osman is being rested and will not play during Wednesday's summer league action against the Kings, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Osman has appeared in two summer league tilts, posting 40 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and two blocks across 63 minutes. With the departure of LeBron James, Osman may step into a bigger role this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Explodes for 25 points in SL win•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in summer league•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting for regular-season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Miserable shooting night•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...