Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ruled out for two weeks
Osman will be out for the next two weeks with a left hip flexor srtain, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
After undergoing an MRI, Osman will be sidelined for two weeks as he attempts to recover from a strained hip-flexor. In his absence, look for Jeff Green and Kyle Korver to see additional minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Doesn't practice Saturday, out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will not return Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 13 points in loss to Denver•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Earns third straight start•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will start Sunday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...