Osman will be out for the next two weeks with a left hip flexor srtain, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

After undergoing an MRI, Osman will be sidelined for two weeks as he attempts to recover from a strained hip-flexor. In his absence, look for Jeff Green and Kyle Korver to see additional minutes.

