Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ruled out Monday
Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
As expected, Osman will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. His last chance to play before the All-Star break will come Wednesday against the Nets, though the Cavaliers may opt to play it safe and keep him sidelined. Deng Adel should continue to start in Osman's absence.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...