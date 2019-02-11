Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

As expected, Osman will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. His last chance to play before the All-Star break will come Wednesday against the Nets, though the Cavaliers may opt to play it safe and keep him sidelined. Deng Adel should continue to start in Osman's absence.