Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

As expected, Osman will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. His last chance to play before the All-Star break will come Wednesday against the Nets, though the Cavaliers may opt to play it safe and keep him sidelined. Deng Adel should continue to start in Osman's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories