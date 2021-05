Osman (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Mavericks, Angel Gray of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Osman will not be available after he emerged from Friday's game in Dallas with a sore right ankle. He played 36 minutes in that contest, finishing with 22 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal. Consider Osman day-to-day as the Cavs enter the final week of the regular season.