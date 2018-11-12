Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Charlotte
Osman (back) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Osman was able to go through practice Monday, but the Cavs will play it safe and preemptively rule him out of Tuesday's game due to back spasms. Assuming he doesn't suffer a setback, Osman could be back on the floor for Wednesday's game in Washington.
