Osman recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 92-81 loss to the Knicks.

Osman scored in double figures for just the second time in his last seven games Sunday. Seven of his 10 points came in the second quarter as he went 3-for-5 from the field and played nine minutes. He's averaging just 9.0 points per game through 24 games -- his first time averaging less than 10.0 points per contest since 2017-18.