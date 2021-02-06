Osman had 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes Friday in a 123-105 loss to the Bucks.

Osman has been getting acclimated to his old bench role since Darius Garland's official return to the starting lineup. He is averaging 8.6 points on a 35.6 field-goal percentage across his first five games back off the bench. Osman will continue serving as rookie Isaac Okoro's backup unless one of the starters gets hurt.