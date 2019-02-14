Osman totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes in the Cavaliers' triple overtime loss to the Nets on Wednesday.

As expected, Osman played fewer minutes than usual, clocking in at only 25 while still getting the start. He's been given extended playing time this season on a rebuilding roster, and he's made the most of his opportunities, averaging career highs in points (12.6), rebounds (4.6) and assists (2.3).