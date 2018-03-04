Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 13 points in loss to Denver
Osman scored 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 loss to the Nuggets.
Osman enjoyed an efficient shooting night but yet again gave way to Rodney Hood, who played the majority of the minutes at the three. Although he continues to start, Osman is seemingly just occupying the role until Hood gets comfortable in his new surroundings and/or Kevin Love returns to the fold. As such, he doesn't carry much fantasy value.
