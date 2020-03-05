Osman recorded 13 points (3-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 Ft), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.

Osman started and logged a season-high 42 minutes in the loss with Andre Drummond (calf), Tristan Thompson (knee) and Darius Garland (groin) all out. Additionally, rookie Kevin Porter Jr. (head) was forced to leave this contest early. Osman had an ugly shooting night (21.4 percent), but it's hard to ignore this type of playing time. If three or more of these injured players are forced to miss Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Osman will be a solid daily-fantasy option based off sheer volume.