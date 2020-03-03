Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 14 in loss to Jazz
Osman posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 126-113 loss to the Jazz.
With Darius Garland, Tristan Thompson and Andre Drummond all sidelined, Osman was given one of his biggest workloads of the season. He played well, scoring in double-digits for the first time since Feb. 22. Still, it's been an underwhelming season for the 24-year-old forward, who has followed up signing a four-year, $30.8 million extension by averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 19 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Dishes out six assists•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Only four points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ties season-high mark in threes•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Knocks down four triples•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 11 points in victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...