Osman posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 126-113 loss to the Jazz.

With Darius Garland, Tristan Thompson and Andre Drummond all sidelined, Osman was given one of his biggest workloads of the season. He played well, scoring in double-digits for the first time since Feb. 22. Still, it's been an underwhelming season for the 24-year-old forward, who has followed up signing a four-year, $30.8 million extension by averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.