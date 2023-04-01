Osman contributed 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Knicks.

With the Cavaliers close to securing home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs, they could look to get some rest-related maintenance for their key players. If that happens, Osman will be a prime candidate to step into some freed up usage in the final four games.