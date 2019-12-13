Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 15, does little else
Osman offered 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime win versus the Spurs.
Osman had combined to score six points across the last three contests prior to this one, so it was nice to see him break out of that slump. Still, Osman has taken a step back across most categories in this his third season, and at this point fantasy owners have to be hoping a trade involving some of the team's veterans opens up more opportunities for Osman, particularly offensively.
