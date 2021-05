Osman totaled 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 134-118 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

With Darius Garland (ankle) out of the lineup, Osman got his second consecutive start and delivered another solid offensive performance. The forward shot the ball very efficiently from behind the arc, which led to his fifth double-digit scoring total in his last six games. Over that span, Osman has averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.