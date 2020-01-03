Osman offered 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.

Osman finished with over twice as many points as shot attempts, though he was the lone Cavaliers starter who played less than 31 minutes. Osman has now scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 games, this after doing so in just 14 of his first 24 appearances this season. Still, he's merely a serviceable fantasy option given his modest role offensively.