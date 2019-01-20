Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 17 points in loss
Osman produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT). three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Osman continues to do a serviceable job for the Cavs, posting solid shot-making percentages from the floor (40.8 percent( and the charity stripe (80 percent). Replacing at LeBron James' position is a tall order, especially on a team riddled with injuries, but he's ensured a starting role with the team for the remainder of the season.
