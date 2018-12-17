Osman had 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Osman had his highest scoring game in over three weeks Sunday, finishing with a team-high 18 points, tied with Jordan Clarkson for that honor. After being somewhat highly touted during the preseason, Osman has struggled to find consistency in his game and by now, has been dropped in a number of leagues.