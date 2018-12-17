Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 18 points Sunday
Osman had 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 loss to Philadelphia.
Osman had his highest scoring game in over three weeks Sunday, finishing with a team-high 18 points, tied with Jordan Clarkson for that honor. After being somewhat highly touted during the preseason, Osman has struggled to find consistency in his game and by now, has been dropped in a number of leagues.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Does enough Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Playing Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Out Saturday with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Contributes 20 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Has team-high 21 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...