Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 19 in loss
Osman totaled 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's loss to Miami.
Despite providing owners with a nice all-around line, including a season-high seven dimes, Osman's efforts yielded a minus-22 net rating on the night. While the 24-year-old's made improvements to his efficiency this season and is shooting a career-best 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, he's still plagued by consistency issues on the offensive end. Overall, Osman's generating 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 threes in 29.1 minutes per game.
