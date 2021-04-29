Osman scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

Osman has returned to the rotation and starting lineup across the last three games with Collin Sexton (concussion) absent, topping 30 minutes on each occasion. He's scored exactly 19 points in two of those contests, this time on the strength of a perfect effort from the free-throw line. Though his peripheral stats were missing on Wednesday, Osman has averaged 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in his recent to the rotation.