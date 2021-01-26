Osman posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in a loss to the Lakers on Monday.

Osman combined for only 17 points in his previous two contests, but he bounced back with his fourth game of 20 or more points Monday while tying a season high with five three-pointers. His three steals also tied a season high, though he didn't contribute much as a rebounder or distributor. Osman has emerged on the fantasy map this season with career-best per-game averages of 13.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.