Osman finished with 20 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 victory over the Hawks.

After a hot start to the season, Osman had disappointed across his last handful of games. He was able to bounce back nicely Tuesday, finishing two points shy of his career-best mark of 22. Osman has the ability to contribute in a number of areas but a lot of his value is tied to his efficiency. On those nights he struggles with his shot, managers are going to be pulling their hair out. Osman needs to be on all rosters given the fact it appears he is locked in for decent playing time no matter the situation.