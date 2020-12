Osman scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 128-119 win over Detroit.

Osman notched 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field in the first half as the Cavaliers grew their lead going into halftime. The forward has started off the new year hot from deep and can provide valuable shooting as Kevin Love works back to a full minutes load as the season continues.