Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores career-high 16 in Friday's start
Osman scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over the Hawks.
It was a career-best performance for the rookie despite his struggles from the free-throw line. Osman got the start with the Cavs having a thin roster due to all their trade-deadline moves, but he should return to a minor role on the bench once Rodney Hood, Larry Nance and all the other newcomers are integrated into the lineup, which should come as soon as Sunday in Boston.
