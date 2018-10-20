Osman had 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to Minnesota.

Osman was excellent once again Friday, hitting 9-of-17 field goals on his way to a career-high 22 points. He is going to be given every opportunity moving forward and thus far looks like one of the steals of the fantasy season. He may not be this good every night but should be able to maintain top 100 value barring any major disruptions. Make sure he is not sitting on any waiver wires and if that is the case, make haste to go and pick him up.