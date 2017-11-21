Osman offered seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 14 minutes during Monday's 116-88 win over the Pistons.

Osman was able to get his feet wet a little bit in the blowout, enjoying his best performance through eight games. This was just the second time he saw double-digit minutes, so it's no surprise that Osman was able to achieve career highs in most categories. The Cavaliers have no shortage of depth along the wing, but the occasional rout could help the rookie see some more opportunities going forward. However, the looming return of Iman Shumpert (knee) may result in Osman being buried on the bench.