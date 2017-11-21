Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores career-high seven points in Monday's win
Osman offered seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 14 minutes during Monday's 116-88 win over the Pistons.
Osman was able to get his feet wet a little bit in the blowout, enjoying his best performance through eight games. This was just the second time he saw double-digit minutes, so it's no surprise that Osman was able to achieve career highs in most categories. The Cavaliers have no shortage of depth along the wing, but the occasional rout could help the rookie see some more opportunities going forward. However, the looming return of Iman Shumpert (knee) may result in Osman being buried on the bench.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.