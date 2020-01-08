Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores inefficient 17 points
Osman finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes of a 115-113 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.
Osman managed to score in double figures for the fourth time in his last five games, but got there the hard way needing 17 shots from the field. Osman hasn't been the most efficient shooter in his second NBA season, but for a bit it looked like he found his stroke from deep around the new year. He's since gone cold, with just two treys in his last two games. He'll get another chance against the Pistons in Thursday's rematch.
