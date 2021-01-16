Osman recorded 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 106-103 win over the Knicks.

Osman was hyper-aggressive against New York, launching up a season-high 20 shots, leading to a season-high 25 points. As long as Collin Sexton (ankle) and Darius Garland (shoulder) remain sidelined, Osman will continue to be a primary offensive source for Cleveland. Across the past six games (all starts), he's averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.7 minutes.