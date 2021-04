Osman finished Monday's loss to Toronto with just six points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes.

Making his second straight start with Collin Sexton (concussion) out, Osman played a game-high 38 minutes but was unable to capitalize on the increased opportunity. His four assists and defensive numbers helped salvage a passable fantasy line, but it was still a letdown for DFS players who took a flyer on the 26-year-old.