Osman scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Jazz.

He led the undermanned Cavs in scoring on the night, with no other Cleveland player managing more than 11 points in the rout. Osman's scored in double digits in five of the last seven games, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch, but his shooting remains inconsistent -- Osman has attempted five or more threes without draining any of them in three different games already this season.