Osman posted 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 119-83 preseason loss at the Knicks.

Osman missed the team's previous two preseason games due to an ankle injury, but he got the start and didn't disappoint, pacing the team in points and missing just one of his field-goal attempts. It remains to be seen just what role he will have once the regular season begins next week, but all signs point towards him being one of the top scoring threats in the Cavaliers' second unit.