Osman ended with 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 victory over the Bulls.

Osman notched double-digit scoring for the fourth time in his last five games Sunday, leading the Cavaliers to just their 10th victory of the season. His playing time and subsequent production have increased of late and he has also seen a rise in his steal rate. He is basically a top-100 player of the past two weeks and is worth a look as the Cavaliers are likely to give him all the run he can handle moving forward.