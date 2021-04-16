Osman is averaging 15.6 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks during five games in April.

In the last 10 games, Osman has played 20-plus minutes twice, but he's also recorded five DNPs. Osman has struggled without any consistent playing time, shooting an abysmal 11.1 percent from three in April. It doesn't help that Dean Wade has stepped up, averaging 31.2 minutes during the aforementioned time frame, seemingly taking command of the backup forward position with Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen now healthy.