Osman will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls in place of Collin Sexton (hamstring), Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

With Sexton nursing a sore hamstring, Osman will move back into the starting five for the first time since Feb. 21. The wing has been his usual up-and-down self for most of the season, and he's been in a bit of a rut since the All-Star break, averaging just 6.3 points on 25.0 percent shooting (20.0% 3Pt) over his last seven games (21.9 MPG).