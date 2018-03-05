Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Shifting to bench role Monday
Osman will shift to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Coach Ty Lue indicated he wanted Osman in the second unit to provide some extra energy that Larry Nance typically provides. Nance is starting in place of the injured Tristan Thompson (ankle) and considering Thompson is likely to miss a handful more games, it appears Osman could remain on the bench for more than just Monday's contest. Osman has averaged just 18.6 minutes across the last five games and despite the move to the bench, he'll likely only see a minor decrease in playing time, if any at all.
