Osman (back) will not play Thursday versus the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Osman popped up on the injury report following Monday's tilt versus the Nets and was listed as questionable initially before being ruled out. It's unfortunate timing for Osman, who is coming off double-digit points in three of the last four games, but his next chance to play now arrives Saturday in the Windy City.