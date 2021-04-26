Osman will start Monday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

With Collin Sexton (concussion) set to miss another game, the Cavs will stick with the same lineup from Sunday's 119-110 loss to Washington. Coming off of five straight DNP-CDs, Osman played 37 minutes and went for 19 points, five assists, two rebounds, a steal and three three-pointers. It's no guarantee that he'll see such a heavy workload again, but Osman makes for an appealing, low-cost flyer in DFS contests.