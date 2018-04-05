Osman will start at point guard in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Osman is drawing the start in place of Jose Calderon (hamstring) and will figure to pick up some extra minutes in the process. He's played just eight minutes since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him for much of March. He averaged 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in February while playing 18.5 minutes per game, and he could be in line for a similar workload against Washington.