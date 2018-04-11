Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting for regular-season finale
Osman will enter the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
With Kyle Korver (foot) being given the night off for rest, Osman will slot into the shooting guard spot in the Cavs' lineup. In 11 starts this season, Osman has averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.0 minutes.
