Osman will get the start at power forward in Monday's matchup against Warriors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Osman will enter the starting lineup in place of Taurean Prince (ankle). He has averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 33.1 minutes in 12 starts this season.
