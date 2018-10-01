Osman will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Osman is one of a handful of candidates to get promoted to the top unit during the upcoming campaign following some significant departures this offseason. The fact that Osman is getting the first crack at the job is particularly intriguing, though he'll need to have a strong preseason in order to lock in his spot in the top unit. His main competition appears to be guys like J.R. Smith (hip), Kyle Korver and Rodney Hood, so it will be a position battle to keep a close eye on moving forward. Osman averaged just 11.0 minutes as a rookie and he'll have no problems significantly upping that number in Year 2.