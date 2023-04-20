Osman is questionable for Game 3 against the Knicks on Friday due to a left ankle sprain.
Osman is in danger of missing his first game since March 8 on Friday. He has logged 19 and 23 minutes in the first two contests of the series, respectively, so his potential absence could result in more playing time for Danny Green, Lamar Stevens and Isaac Okoro.
